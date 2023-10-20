KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Indian playback singer Sid Sriram will return to perform in Malaysia next month for his latest English album, Sidharth.

Malaysia will be one of the first few stops for The Sidharth World Tour which will see him performing across Asia, North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Sriram’s upcoming concert is set to take place on November 29 at Jiospace, Petaling Jaya.

Sidharth, which marks Sriram’s debut with American multinational record label Def Jam recordings, was released in late August.

Advertisement

Sidharth is an identity-confronting project framed by Sriram’s moving vocalisations and experimental production of the various genres that he grew up with as an immigrant kid in the United States, namely rhythm and blues (R&B), indie rock and American pop.

The album, produced in collaboration with American musician Ryan Olson, will feature vocals that are primarily delivered in English.

Sriram made his debut in director Mani Ratnam’s Kadal (2013) and rose to fame with the Adiye song that he rendered for the movie under A.R. Rahman’s composition.

Advertisement