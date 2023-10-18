KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysian singer Jeryl Lee Pei Ling is facing the wrath of social media users who are accusing the 23-year-old of trying to look like Blackpink’s Lisa.

Users of social media platform Weibo claimed the Penang-born was trying hard to be Lisa’s replacement in the Chinese entertainment scene just because Lee was following Lisa’s Instagram account, 8days reported.

Lee’s fans, however, quickly sprung into action and retorted who would want to be stripper taking a leaf from Lisa’s much-talked about Crazy Horse performance recently.

She has reportedly said she was not affected by them, although she posted on her Instagram that she felt helpless.

“I rarely pay attention to this kind of thing or read any of the comments,” she said, adding that she was grateful for her fans that stood up for her.

The comparison between Lee and Lisa erupted after the former won Chinese singing competition The Next 2023 last month.

