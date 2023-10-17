KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The polygamous relationship of celebrity preacher PU Abu and his two wives is on the rocks.

Taking to Instagram, he said after a discussion, the trio agreed to go their separate ways.

“It is for the betterment of all. There is no more kindness and agreement that can be reached.

“Insyallah, all will be done through the proper process. Please pray for us,” he said in the post that was uploaded on his Instagram Story on Monday.

PU Abu, or his real name Mohd Abu Sufyan Mokhtar Rozaidi, said he would share a statement on his social media soon reported OhBulan!.

The 29-year-old, who participated in the third season of Astro’s religious reality programme Pencetus Ummah, now works as an operations manager for a tour agency based in Saudi Arabia.

He had said that most of his time was now spent at Mecca and Madinah due to work.

The father of five had gone viral on social media due to his marriages to two women, Ain Afini Latiff and Nurhannah Azra Mohd Zakir.

It began in 2019 when he divorced his then heavily pregnant wife Ain Afini to marry divorcee Nurhannah Azra.

That marriage too ended in divorce but Abu revealed in June that he had reconciled with both women and they were then in a polygamous relationship.