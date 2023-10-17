KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — British rocker Liam Gallagher has announced that he will tour Oasis’s 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe, in full for its 30th anniversary.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour,” said the 51-year-old on Instagram yesterday.

“The most important album of the 90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

A representative for the singer said it would be the first time Gallagher had performed Definitely Maybe in full, reported BBC.

“The sets will, of course, be packed with classics such as Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Live Forever, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol, to name but a few,” they said.

“But it will also be a rare opportunity to see other album tracks that have rarely, if ever, been performed since the mid-90s, including Up in The Sky and Digsy’s Dinner.”

The tour, which will kick off on June 2, 2024, is likely to be joined by co-founding Oasis member Paul Arthurs (AKA Bonehead), who had been undergoing treatment for tonsil cancer.

The announcement of the tour, which will open in Sheffield before visiting Cardiff, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin, ends fan speculation that the much-loved band would reform to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary.

Oasis famously split in 2009 after a backstage fist fight between Gallagher and his brother Noel at their final concert in Paris.

Definitely Maybe, released on Creation Records in August 1994, is the landmark record that shot the Manchester band to superstardom and sold millions of copies worldwide.

It reached No.1 on release, becoming what was then the fastest-selling debut album in British music history and was later certified eight times platinum.

Tickets for the Definitely Maybe anniversary tour will go on sale on Friday, October 20.