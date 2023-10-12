KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan and Baahubali’s Prabhas are joining forces on the big screen for one of India’s biggest films, Kalki 2898AD (formerly titled Project K).

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever to be made with a Rs600 crore (RM340 million) budget.

The title and first glimpse of the movie was officially revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2023.

In conjunction with Bachchan’s 81st birthday on Wednesday, the makers of the film also unveiled his first look poster from the film that depicts him as a robed warrior.

Kalki 2898AD will be Bachchan's third movie with Kamal after Khabardar (1984) and Geraftaar (1985). The film will see Kamal in an antagonist role.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will also be making her Telugu debut in the film.

Helmed by director Nag Ashwin, the highly-anticipated science fiction is slated to hit the cinemas early next year.