KUALA LUMPUR, October 5 — Indonesian rock band Radja may have been traumatised by death threats in an incident in Johor Bahru involving the performers but they’re ready to rock their Malaysian fans in an upcoming November concert.

Frontman Ian Kasela said that although the episode left them traumatised, the band is keeping a positive mindset and trying to focus on their Malaysian fans.

Describing it as an ‘unfortunate event’, he said “It’s true that the incident has disturbed us but we see Malaysia as our second home and why would we have to leave our second home.

“The miscommunication didn’t come from Radja’s side but it was between them (the JB organisers) internally. So we are trying to move on from it.”

Ian said they dismissed it an isolated event as they’ve been performing in Malaysia since 2005 without any problems before that.

He however said they have taken necessary precaution steps with their management for future events and will be more professional in the future.

“Our management team will be more active in communicating and we will try our best to avoid doing business with middlemen after this.

“If any organisers in the future who want to get in touch with us, please do it directly, no more middlemen,” Ian said, adding that they are still looking forward to doing more shows in Malaysia in the future.

Ian Kasela (left) said the band is still looking forward to performing in Malaysia as they see Malaysia as their second home. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

In the incident, an event management company owner pleaded not guilty at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court to a charge of making death threats against members of Radja on March 11.

CS Muremthiram, 37, was charged with criminal intimidation by threatening to kill band members Ian Kasela, 49; Seno Aji Wibowo, 43; and Mouldyanshah Mulyadi, 49; with the intention of causing them alarm.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offence in the backstage room of the Larkin Arena Stadium.

The case was investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Organiser of their upcoming KL date Orange Entertainment International founder Datuk Fadzli Idrus said Radja’s said that he felt it is the right time to bring the band back in order to clear the air.

“What really happened was just a misunderstanding internally and it was not from Radja’s side.

“Since then, there have been reports saying that Radja wouldn’t want to come to Malaysia again but it’s not like that. The band is still open to come and perform here.

“Plus this is why I feel it’s the right time to bring them back because if we wait any longer, it will only further tarnish our image.”

Orange Entertainment International founder Datuk Fadzli Idrus at the 'Live in Concert Radja' press conference in KL. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Radja will be performing on November 12 for their Live in Concert Radja taking place at the Mega Star Arena in Sungei Wang Plaza.

The two-hour concert will also feature a special guest appearance by local rock queen Ella.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale with ticketing prices starting from RM168 to RM528.

