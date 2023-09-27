KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 —Three time TVB Anniversary Awards Best Actor winner Gallen Lo Ka Leung will be performing at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on November 18.

He will be joined by fellow celebrities Annabelle Louie, Teresa Cheung Tak-lan, Johnny Ip and Kathrine Lau during My Favourite HK Movie & Drama Hits Live in Concert, set to begin at 8.30pm.

In a statement, Resorts World Genting said the five would be performing timeless melodies that appeared in Hong Kong movies and TV dramas.

Urging fans not to miss out on the opportunity to hear the actors and actresses perform the golden melody of movie and drama hits, Resorts World Genting said fans of Hong Kong movies and TV dramas have fond recollections of growing up with the timeless tunes.

Tickets are priced between RM288 and RM888. It is also subjected to RM4 processing fees.

Tickets can be bought at my.bookmyshow.com. For further details, visit https://www.rwgenting.com/.

Lo, 60, was last in Malaysia this month for the filming of Hong Kong drama Modern Dynasty Part 2: War of Others.

When fans met the father of two at a restaurant, the actor was busy chatting and shaking hands with them, 8 days reported.