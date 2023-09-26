KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Noor Nabila Mohd Noor, the older sister of celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa, and Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin have officially divorced.

The pronouncement of divorce was done at the Kuala Lumpur Shariah Court yesterday afternoon, Harian Metro reported.

When contacted by the portal, the mother of one said she accepted the matter and described the divorce as fate.

“Alhamdulillah, I am thankful everything turned out well. All this is fated and I asked for prayers that my son and I be given the strength to overcome it.”

“May Allah give me tranquility and happiness. This separation is not easy but I accept it,” she added, thanking those who constantly supported her.

This is Nabila's second marriage and the third for Engku Emran.

Nabila had in last year denied her marriage to Engku Emran was on the rocks after his pictures were removed from her social media.

She had then told the media that she removed the pictures as she was sulking, adding that she did not throw away the pictures but merely archived them.

Noor Nabila had previously been married to actor Sharnaaz Ahmad from 2017 to 2020 and has a son Jebat Jayden Ahmad.

Engku Emran was previously married to Malaysian actress Erra Fazira and Indonesian actress Laudya Cynthia Bella.

Engku Emran and Erra have a daughter Engku Aleesya.