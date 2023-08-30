KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Local patriotic film Malbatt: Misi Bakara is currently topping the charts at local cinema GSC.

The film which came out on August 24 has managed to raked in RM13.5 million within six days of showing.

Talking to Harian Metro, the film’s executive producer and also GSC Movies’ head of operation, Tung Yow Kong said that they are grateful for the outpouring of support from local audiences and hope that the support continues for local films.

"We also hope that this film will be able to break collection records held by our previous movies which are Paskal The Movie as well as Air Force The Movie,” Tung said.

The latest film by director Adrian Teh seems to be on the right path of breaking their previous film’s records.

Paskal The Movie (2018) managed to garner RM22 million within 18 days of showing while Air Force The Movie raked up RM20 million after 11 days of showing.

Malbatt: Misi Bakara is currently showing across 160 cinemas including seven cinemas in Brunei and the film is also the first local film to be available in IMAX form.

“The number of showtimes will depend on the demand.

“At the time being, the film is being shown based on the demands from each location,” Tung said.

Malbatt: Misi Bakara is based on the true account of the members of Malaysia’s peacekeeping operations during the 1993 civil war in Somalia.

The film boasts a stellar lineup of actors such as Bront Palarae, Hairul Azreen, Shaheizy Sam, Zahiril Adzim, Tony Eusoff and Gaddafi (Dafi) Ismail Sabri.