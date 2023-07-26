KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ---- First he dropped it like it’s hot with Indoyx canned coffee, followed by Snoop Cinnamon Cereal Toasteez.

Now, legendary rapper and business mogul Snoop Dogg is cementing his position as a heavyweight in the food world with his latest offering, Dr Bombay Ice Cream.

Together with Happi Co., a packaged goods company, Snoop Dogg launched Dr Bombay Ice Cream in the United States on July 24.

The Doggfather himself carefully selected each of the seven flavours to curate an ice cream collection that are fusions of his favourite sweet bites, reported Dairy Foods.

From the rhythmic blend of Bonus Track Brownie, the creamy delight of Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream to the refreshing zing of Iced Out Orange Cream, oenticing flavours include Rollin’ In the Dough, S’more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze and the vibrant Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.

“Ice cream is more than just a snack to me, it’s a way to chill, relax, and get happy,” said Snoop Dogg. “That’s exactly what I want Dr Bombay Ice Cream to do. Bring a smile to your face and ease your mind.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavours and I can’t wait for my fans and the world to experience what I’ve created.”

Fans will also notice that Snoop Dogg’s Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, Dr Bombay is the name, face, and persona of the new ice cream line.

“That’s because he’s like a son to me and you always want your kids to be more successful than you are, that’s my goal in building this lifestyle brand — starting with ice cream,” added Snoop Dogg.

He credited friends and mentors rapper Master P and celebrity chef Martha Stewart with inspiring his new venture, reported TMZ.

Through the years, he said he has learned a great deal from them and likened P’s knowledge to a college education while Martha was like that “real-world experience ya get after graduation”.