KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Queen tribute band, Break Free, will be entertaining Malaysian concertgoers in a four-night show in Kuala Lumpur.

The Italian-based band, fresh off their European tour will be performing at Zepp KL from September 20 to September 23 at their Concert of The Champions — Long Live The Queen, which will pay homage to the legendary British rock band, Queen.

The band which was deemed by many as being the closest to the original group in terms of stage presence will be thrilling fans as the band embrace the spirit of Queen’s musical legacy.

Break Free is led by vocalist Giuseppe Malinconico as he bravely takes a step into the colossal shoes of Queen’s vocalist, Freddie Mercury.

Concertgoers can expect to sing along to some of Queen’s greatest hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You as well as We Are The Champions with the band.

Break Free's Concert of The Champions — Long Live The Queen. — Picture courtesy of Milestone Production Sdn Bhd

Known for their fusion of hard rock, heavy metal, glam rock and camp theatrics, Queen was one of the most commercially successful bands in the early 1970.

The award-winning band has fascinated global audiences and has sold 300 million records worldwide making them one of the world’s best selling music artists.

Queen also has over 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify to date.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now with ticketing price starting from RM180 to RM550.

