KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — It's state elections for six states in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12.

For Search fans however, it's also a date with the iconic Malaysian rock band at the Fantasia Bulan Salju 40th anniversary concert.

Despite the clash of dates, it's all system go for the veteran rockers who will also be the first local rock band to perform at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting.

At the Fantasia Bulan Salju press conference yesterday, band frontman Datuk Amy or his real name Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, pointed out that they have been planning for the concert way before the elections date were announced.

And after an intense discussion with their teams and the organiser, MIC Entertainment Group, they decided to stick with the date with the main reason being that their loyal fans who have already bought tickets for the show.

“We can’t postpone this show because it's in Genting. Fans who bought tickets have booked hotels and accommodations earlier on.

“We have fans from all over, from Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Singapore who have bought tickets and have everything planned.

“If we postpone, what would happen to their plans then,” Amy said, adding that they also have fans coming to the show from as far as the United Kingdom for their summer break.

Search is optimistic with the Fantasia Bulan Salju concert outcome despite clashing with state elections. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

Search bassist Nasir Daud added that local fans will have more than ample time to perform their duties in the morning.

“Usually most voting processes will be done by noon. It should’ve settled by then. And going up to Genting will take around one hour at most.

“So, go (cast your) vote in the morning. Those who win can celebrate with us at Genting that evening,” Nasir said, adding that he's optimistic with the concert outcome despite the date clash.

At the moment, approximately 60 per cent of the Fantasia Bulan Salju tickets have been snatched up by concertgoers from all over Asia and also from Europe with the VIP (Fantasia) seating category being the first to sell out.

The two and a half hour show will see the legendary rockers performing around 25 of their famous love ballads as well as some surprises set in store for fans too.

This also includes a special segment with their 17-year-old sessionist drummer, Naimi Daimi, who made her debut at the Nusafest 2023 last July 8.

Fantasia Bulan Salju will have surprises set in store for fans including a special segment with Search's 17-year-old sessionist drummer Naimi Daimi (second from right). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

The concert will be directed by Adam Sofian Mazlan from Bsync Live who worked with Search during the Rock On 40 concert at Istana Budaya last year.

Tickets for the Fantasia Bulan Salju concert are still available with ticketing price starting from RM128 up to RM388.

