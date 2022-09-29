Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta has been ‘introduced’ into the MCU as Prince Namor, a first in MCU history. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — It will be the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that an actor has been 'introduced' in the credits.

Marvel unveiled a new poster standee for its upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when eagle-eyed fans at The Direct spotted something at the bottom of the credits.

An ‘Introducing’ credit was used alongside the film's ensemble cast, usually reserved for an unknown actor who plays a big role in the film’s story.

Who is the actor that deserved such a unique title?

Meet Tenoch Huerta, a Mexican actor of Mesoamerican ancestry that will feature as Prince Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Audiences got their first look at the Narcos: Mexico star playing the iconic submariner and immediately appreciated his refreshed Aztec-inspired costume.

Huerta's enthusiasm for the role has rubbed off on Marvel fans.

The relatively unknown actor will now play ‘one of the most important characters’ in the MCU as the ruler of Tanocan and will face off against Wakanda in the story.

“I want to say something about inclusion. I come from a neighbourhood and, thanks to inclusion, I am here,” the actor said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“Many children in the neighbourhood are watching us as they dream of being here. And they're going to make it.”

In a Life and Style interview, Tenoch was thankful for the support Marvel and director Ryan Coogler gave in changing Namor’s Atlantic roots to fit the actor's Mesoamerican upbringing.

“I can say that they listened to 90 per cent of my notes and proposals,” Tenoch said.

“From the beginning, I made it clear to them what my convictions and my struggles were off the screen and they allowed me to express that.”

The actor was also glad that Namor’s rebellious ‘anti-capitalist’ and ‘anti-colonialist’ character lived on in his portrayal, calling him a ‘Chairo’.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Malaysian cinemas on November 10.