All seven BTS members will take on different 'Cookie' characters in the latest mobile game by Korean company Devsisters. — Pictures via Instagram/cookierunkingdom, bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, September 22 — South Korean boy band BTS is collaborating with mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom — a Korean-based action role playing game.

The game, developed by Korean company Devsisters, tells the story of "Cookies” who create a kingdom of their own to call home and explore other ancient kingdoms.

All BTS’ members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — will get their own special "Cookie” characters, Billboard reported.

Titled Braver Together — the game allows players to explore BTS-themed maps and adventures that are central to each member of the K-pop group.

Not just that, the boy band will also be performing an in-game concert as their "Cookie” counterparts.

Shared on Instagram, fans showed enthusiasm especially for the BTS’ game that is set to be rolled out on October 13 while others were just surprised that the band is collaborating with many platforms such as Disney Plus.

First launched in 2021, Cookie Run: Kingdom is the latest release in the Cookie Run universe of games.