GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — The family of actress Nadia Kesuma, who died in Jeddah on Thursday, has come to terms with her passing.

Her husband, Prof Dr Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan Abdullah, 57, a lecturer at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), said Wisma Putra informed him of her death late last night.

“Wisma Putra called me last night to inform me of the matter. I apologise for not being able to provide further details, as Wisma Putra will issue a statement regarding what happened to my wife.

“My daughter and I will be travelling to Jeddah today, and we have accepted what has happened,” he told reporters when met at Penang International Airport (LTAPP) here.

Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan, who appeared calm, was seen embracing family members several times as he and his daughter prepared to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, before continuing on to Jeddah.

Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan, who has three children aged 11 to 15 with Nadia Kesuma, whose real name was Nadiah Kasumawati Abdul Karim, 50, said his wife would be buried in Jeddah.

“My late wife often spoke of wanting to go to Mekah, so we are fulfilling her wish,” he said.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Nadia Kesuma’s husband, who confirmed her death via a Facebook post this morning, said she passed away at 8.07 am on Thursday, the same day she was reported missing.

The actress was reported missing after she could not be traced while transiting at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah during her flight from Kuala Lumpur to London on Thursday.

She had joined an Umrah-London-Paris travel package organised by a tour agency along with 21 other pilgrims. — Bernama