KINABATANGAN, Jan 18 — Campaigning for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election has entered its final phase, with Barisan Nasional (BN) intensifying its efforts aggressively to defend the seat.

BN’s campaigning efforts in the by-election are being fully supported by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), with its Sukau division mobilising its machinery nine days ago in line with orders from GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor asking its Sukau, Lamag and Kuamut divisions to assist and ensure victory for the BN candidate, Sukau GRS division chief Datuk Juhari Janan said.

“Cooperation between GRS and BN in this by-election is based on the spirit of commitment to return the support given by BN to GRS during the formation of the Sabah state government,” he told Bernama here today.

GRS efforts at the grassroots level include conducting face-to-face campaigning and a series of political talks involving GRS supporters in Kinabatangan, along with the Lamag state constituency, which is also having a by-election, he added.

“In Sukau, we have 7,400 members and those who can vote number 6,200 people who are already in our records. So I hope this election, the percentage doesn’t drop but rises,” he said.

He stressed that GRS is not taking Parti Warisan’s candidate, who he described as experienced and influential, lightly and said that cooperation between GRS and BN should be strengthened especially as campaigning draws to a close.

Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar of BN will take on Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent) for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat while Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) will face Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan) for the Lamag state seat on January 24, with early voting taking place on January 20. — Bernama