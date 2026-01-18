KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Missing Malaysian actress Nadia Kesuma has died in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, her husband Prof Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan Abdullah confirmed today.

In a Facebook post, he said Nadia died peacefully in Jeddah on January 15 at 8.07am.

“With great sadness and sorrow, I would like to announce the demise of my beloved wife Nadiah Kasumawati bt Abdul Karim, who passed away peacefully in the land of anbiya (Jeddah) on 15th January 2026 at 8.07am.”

“I am glad that I sent you off to your final destination, my dear, I will miss you always.”

The confirmation comes a day after Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said immigration records showed the actress had exited King Abdulaziz International Airport before she was reported missing while transiting en route from Kuala Lumpur to London.

Nadia’s disappearance had prompted Malaysian consular officials in Jeddah to prepare a missing persons report and intensify efforts to locate her, with authorities required under Saudi regulations to wait at least 20 hours before a report could be filed.

Immigration records also showed that she had exited the airport in Jeddah.

No further details were provided by the family regarding the circumstances surrounding her death at the moment.