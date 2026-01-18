KLANG, Jan 18 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today denied ever mentioning any “Team A, Team B” issue in the party to anyone.

He said he has never spoken about the matter to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Firstly, I have never spoken to him about this issue, so I don’t know where this is coming from.

“As I mentioned, there is no different teams in DAP, there is only one team in DAP. Yeo Bee Yin is my national public secretary, she is the key leader in the CEC how is it possible that there are different teams in the CEC?

“So there is no such thing,” Loke told reporters after opening the party’s Selangor state convention at the Centro Mall here.

He also said no one can divide and rule DAP, and this approach is not applicable in the party.

“I do not know what is his intention,” he added, referring to Zahid.

“I’m not sure whether it’s a slip of the tongue or it’s intentional, I don’t know, I cannot say on behalf of him, but I just want to remind everyone divide and rule is not applicable in DAP, you can’t divide and rule us as far as we are concerned.

“I took every approach in my leadership, anything discussed in Cabinet or whatever political decision we made with other parties, with other leaders, I always report back to the CEC, and there is no trust deficit within the DAP as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

He added that if there were any misinformation, anyone unsure of anything should ask him directly.

Asked about the party bulldozing its agenda, Loke said every matter has to be approved by the Cabinet.

“We have proven ourselves that we are trying as hard as possible to ensure that this government works and it’s not true that we tried to bulldoze our agenda, because anything that we need to implement as a government you need the Cabinet to decide, you need the Cabinet to approve it, so there is no question of me bulldozing anything,” he said.

Loke also clarified that the July 12 DAP convention will be held to review the party’s role within the government – not to quit the government – and assured continued support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I said our role within the government, reviewing our role within the government is different from quitting the government.

“Please be very, very careful about the remarks okay?” he added.

Loke had earlier said in his opening remarks at the convention that it did not make sense for him to disclose ‘Team A, Team B’ matters to other parties.

Yesterday, Zahid made headlines after claiming that Loke had conveyed the matter to him.