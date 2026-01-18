KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is scheduled to undergo a right knee replacement surgery today, with expertise from Malaysia’s National Heart Institute (Institut Jantung Negara, IJN).

IJN highlighted the involvement of its senior cardiologist, Dr Azmee Ghazi, in providing advanced care for the 79-year-old Sultan following the surgery at a leading medical facility in Brunei, reflecting the institute’s commitment to world-class cardiovascular treatment.

“This involvement also proves that IJN’s expertise serves as a reference beyond national borders, especially for complex and high-technology cardiovascular treatments, built from decades of experience and adherence to international quality standards,” IJN said in statement on.

According to IJN, Dr Azmee’s participation also underscores his leadership in advanced cardiology and heart failure management, while demonstrating the institute’s ongoing commitment to producing globally recognised specialists.

“IJN is always ready to contribute expertise wherever it is needed, based on professionalism, precision and pure responsibility to serve,” the medical facility added.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei to receive medical support from Malaysia’s top heart institute. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sent his well wishes to the Brunei monarch on January 14, noting that he had received news of the Sultan’s upcoming procedure.

Anwar said in a Facebook post that he prays for the Sultan’s good health and a successful surgery, adding that he remains confident in the care provided by IJN.