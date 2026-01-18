MIRI, Jan 18 — The impounding of durians sold at unauthorised locations was part of routine council enforcement carried out in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP), said Miri City Council (MCC) mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang.

When contacted by The Borneo Post on Saturday, Yii said enforcement officers had previously issued verbal warnings to the traders involved before any impounding was carried out.

“The impounding of the durians was only taken as a last resort after verbal warnings by the MCC enforcement team were ignored.

“We understand that it is currently the fruit season, and some of these traders own a few durian trees and are selling their own produce. However, the council must also ensure that regulations are complied with,” he said.

Yii was responding to reactions on social media calling for MCC to show empathy towards traders whose durians were impounded during the operation conducted last week.

Addressing the criticism, he said clear procedures were in place and that traders could reclaim their impounded durians by paying the prescribed penalty.

“If the owners do not come forward to claim the items, they will be disposed of in accordance with council regulations,” he said.

When asked further, Yii said MCC had designated the old Pujut Corner bus station as an approved location for the sale of seasonal fruits and urged traders to cooperate by operating from the designated area.

He added that enforcement action was necessary as the council had also received public complaints alleging that illegal trading activities were occupying parking spaces meant for public use. — The Borneo Post