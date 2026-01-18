PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man following the circulation of a video showing children being beaten with a cane and thrown with a chair at a house here.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat, said a report on the incident was lodged yesterday at 1.21pm by a local resident, Harian Metro reported today.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred at a house in Petaling Jaya, and the suspect is the victim’s paternal uncle.

“The incident is believed to have been triggered when the children, aged between eight and 11, allegedly resisted the suspect’s mother,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

A 35-second video showing the children being caned and struck with a chair has also gone viral on social media.

Following the information obtained, police arrested the suspect and seized several items linked to the case to assist in further investigations.

Shamsudin said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which criminalises the abuse, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children in a way that causes or is likely to cause physical or emotional harm.

Those found guilty in court can be punished with a maximum jail sentence of 20 years, fined up to RM50,000, or both.

Shamsudin said police will be applying to remand the suspect today.

He urged the public not to spread inaccurate information related to the case on social media and for those with information on the case to inform the police, either at the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222, or the investigating officer, Inspector Irfan Emir Mohd Alwi, at 016-5379507.