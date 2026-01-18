TANJONG MALIM, Jan 18 — The sound of drums, music and cheers from fans filled the Tuanku Canselor Hall, Sultan Azlan Shah Campus, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) when more than 5,500 spectators gathered to watch the Datuk Dr M. Nasir Pati Drum Charity Concert last night.

The concert, which was full of nostalgic and innovative elements, not only satisfied fans’ longing for the works of the national music legend, but also took the audience on a journey through the art of M. Nasir, who has shaped the local music landscape for more than four decades.

Featuring 19 iconic songs performed for almost two hours, the concert, which was based on the concept of the drum, was given a new lease of life through contemporary music arrangements, a combination of professional musicians and UPSI music students, thus showing a harmonious clash between the academic world and the art industry.

Among the works that invited thunderous cheers were Pawana, Phoenix Bangkit, Tanya Sama Itu Hud-Hud, Langgam Pak Dogo, Melawan Arus and Kias Fansuri, in addition to a series of popular songs such as Sentuhan Listrikmu, Rajawali Terbang Tinggi and Yang Bertakhta Akihiya which were sung with the audience.

More than 5,500 fans light up Tuanku Canselor Hall as M. Nasir performs classics alongside UPSI musicians and students. — Picture via Facebook/UPSIMalaysia

Furthermore, UPSI Pati Drum which is a ‘live’ learning field for students of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts (FMSP), are actively involved on stage and behind the scenes, covering aspects of vocal performances, music, drumming, dance and production management.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said the concert also carried a charitable mission when the proceeds were channeled to the university’s educational endowment and scholarships for music students.

“The endowment aims to help talented music students continue their studies, with the concert’s gross proceeds estimated at around RM500,000 and approximately RM300,000 expected to be put into the fund.

“The funds will later be used as best as possible, especially to support the development of artistic talent at the university’s FMSP,” he said.

He said the artist was chosen as the main artist because of his excellence and influence in the country’s music world, in addition to his works that are full of human values, divinity, life and the upliftment of culture and national identity.

“Datuk M. Nasir is a musical genius. His songs are full of meaning, uplifting the culture and dignity of the nation.

“That is why we chose him to make this charity concert a success in line with the spirit of UPSI as an institution of the Nusantara educational struggle because UPSI is the place where the struggle for education and independence began,” he said.

Drumlines, dancers and musicians surround M. Nasir as the ‘Pati Drum’ concept comes alive in a high-energy performance at UPSI. — Picture via Facebook/UPSIMalaysia

Md Amin said the concert also became a platform for industry and university cooperation when M. Nasir expressed his desire to involve UPSI students in the upcoming concert, thus providing industry exposure to FMSP students.

“This is what it means that the industry and the university move hand in hand. In the music industry, exposure like this is very important. Our students are given the opportunity to work hand in hand with experienced figures.

“The students involved are from FMSP UPSI, especially selected talents, some of whom come from the art school and culture school before continuing their studies at this university,” he said.

He said the concert was attended by about 5,500 spectators including those from Sarawak and abroad as well as representatives of several foreign embassies in this country.

“UPSI always welcomes cooperation with various parties in organising joint concerts or programmes, not only in the field of music, but also involving sports, culture, religion and national development,” he said. — Bernama