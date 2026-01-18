KLANG, Jan 18 — Residents of Kampung Jalan Papan turned up at the Selangor DAP convention today, demanding the state government honour its 2018 decision to build terrace houses for the village’s original settlers.

Their call comes after 29 occupied homes were demolished between November 10 and 14, 2025, despite written assurances that no occupied houses would be affected.

“The five-day demolition went against promises made by the menteri besar and 23 individuals, including residents and activists, were arrested to make way for the operation,” the residents said in their memorandum.

The memorandum also stated that no serious effort was made by Pakatan Harapan or DAP leaders to stop the demolitions, and that no DAP leaders had visited the village since.

Kampung Jalan Papan Resident Association vice-secretary Lau Siew Lam said residents are disappointed that promises to replace houses and provide fair compensation have not been fulfilled.

“Hopefully before the next election begins, we will be able to solve this issue.

“We want what they promised us last time,” Lau said outside the convention halls.

Residents recalled that in 2008, DAP representatives asked them to withdraw a court injunction in exchange for a promise to build houses, which was never fulfilled.

They added that although the Selangor Economic Action Council approved terrace house construction, the decision was later reversed.

On November 24, 2025, the residents submitted their demands to the current and former menteri besar, calling for negotiations to be held directly with their committee, appointed representatives, or lawyers.

The memorandum demanded that the state government revert to the February 26, 2018 decision to build 20’ x 70’ terrace houses priced at RM99,000, along with other housing for non-original settlers.

Residents also urged the state to compel Melati Ehsan to compensate owners of the 29 demolished homes and to freeze all projects by the company until the issue is resolved.

According to Lau, 40 houses remain standing due to ongoing court cases.

“So we hope this issue can be addressed as it involves our residents.

“Previously, DAP wasn’t the government, so they could not solve it. But now, they are the government already and it is still the same.

“We just hope this can be addressed,” she said.

Lau said the group met DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo before the convention, and that the memorandum was handed over to a DAP officer.

Among other issues, residents noted that although 95 acres were allocated in 1995, only seven acres have been returned so far, while TPPT Sdn Bhd remains the landowner.

On November 14, 2025, Bernama reported that affected residents would receive affordable housing developed by Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the developer had agreed to hand over 2.83 hectares (seven acres) for a comprehensive project and added the issue could be resolved if residents’ representatives did not pursue court action.