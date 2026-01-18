KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Umno’s four-day General Assembly 2025 wrapped up on a note markedly different from recent years, with reconciliation, coalition-building and reinvention dominating the conversation at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Although held in 2026 after being postponed due to last year’s Sabah state election, the assembly was officially designated as Umno’s 2025 gathering.

Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has since said Umno is expected to hold another general assembly later this year.

Here are three key takeaways from Perhimpunan Agung Umno (PAU) 2025:

1. Reconciliation takes centre stage as Umno signals a softer mood

One of the most striking themes to emerge from PAU 2025 was reconciliation, with Umno’s leadership and grassroots openly embracing the idea of forgiveness and renewal/homecoming.

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin made a surprise but symbolic appearance on the second day of the assembly, attending the Youth wing’s annual meeting nearly three years after being expelled from the party.

Khairy, who was sacked in January 2023 after criticising the party’s leadership, attended the event at WTCKL upon an official invitation from current Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, and with the blessing of Zahid himself.

A former Umno Youth chief from 2009 to 2018 and a former Cabinet minister, including as health minister, Khairy described his return to the Umno headquarters as an emotional moment. However, he played down speculation of an imminent political comeback, urging a “one step at a time” approach.

The conciliatory tone was reinforced by Zahid’s announcement of a special “Rumah Bangsa” unity committee, tasked with facilitating the return of former members or groups who had left or become estranged from the party.

Declaring that Umno’s doors “will always remain wide open”, Zahid said the committee would receive applications for re-entry on an individual or collective basis, framing the move as a political homecoming.

“Umno is a home for all to reunite — at times when some have lost their way, at times when some have fallen.

“Come back, come back,” he said, invoking the proverb that those who stray should return to the beginning.

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reacts after delivering his keynote address during the 2025 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

2. Barisan Nasional closes ranks ahead of Melaka state polls

Another clear message from PAU 2025 was Barisan Nasional’s push to project unity, amid recent tensions within the coalition and with a Melaka state election looming.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan were both present for Zahid’s policy speech, a notable show of solidarity following complaints by both parties that they had been marginalised despite BN’s role in the unity government.

Their attendance was acknowledged warmly by Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in his opening address, alongside Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup.

In his policy speech, Zahid urged MCA and MIC to set aside grievances and refocus on BN unity.

“It’s okay to sulk for a while. But now let’s all return. Let’s embrace one another again. So please stop sulking,” he said.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Wee reaffirmed that MCA remains committed to BN as one of its founding members, even as MIC had resolved during its annual assembly last year to review its continued membership in the coalition.

The show of unity comes as Melaka prepares for a state election later this year, with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh confirming that the polls will be held as the current term nears its end.

BN currently controls 20 of the 28 seats in the Melaka state legislative assembly, with Umno holding 17 seats, MCA two and MIC one — making coalition cohesion crucial to retaining power.

A general view of delegates at the 2025 Umno General Assembly, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, January 15, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

3. A push for a ‘new Umno’ and a break from old formulas

Beyond unity and reconciliation, PAU 2025 was also marked by repeated calls for Umno to reinvent itself ahead of the 16th general election (GE16).

Deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, better known as Tok Mat, set the tone with a blunt message to delegates: “Stop selling history and start selling the future.”

He said the next 24 months would be critical for Umno to reconnect with voters, particularly those aged between 18 and 35, who now make up roughly half of the electorate.

According to Mohamad, this demographic is less swayed by party loyalty or nostalgia for BN’s past dominance, and more concerned with bread-and-butter issues such as income, housing affordability, career prospects and flexible work arrangements.

He also acknowledged that Malay nationalism alone was no longer sufficient to mobilise younger voters, who are increasingly focused on justice, quality of life and practical governance.

Zahid echoed this sentiment in his own address, warning delegates against clinging to old mindsets shaped by Umno’s five decades in power.

“If our thinking is still like the past, when Umno ruled for 50 years, then it is futile,” he said, noting that society and the world have fundamentally changed.

In interviews conducted by Malay Mail with Umno members across age groups and regions, many grassroots leaders expressed growing openness to moving away from race- and religion-centric rhetoric, in favour of economic stability, inclusivity and political pragmatism.

Zahid said Umno must present a “new value proposition” to voters, especially younger Malaysians, and that the party and BN require a “new breath” to remain relevant after more than half a century.

This rebranding effort, he stressed, must involve a deep internal transformation of values and political culture, rather than superficial or cosmetic changes.