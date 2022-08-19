Famous K-pop girl's group Blackpink's latest single has reached the 20 million views threshold in just three hours of releasing on YouTube. — Picture via Instagram/ BlackpinkOfficial

KUALA LUMPUR, August 19 — World famous K-pop girl’s group Blackpink has dropped their latest single Pink Venom after a two-year hiatus.

The track, which was released along with its own music video, has amassed over 15 million views on YouTube in less than two hours upon its release this afternoon (August 19).

According to Rolling Stone, in the music video, the four members of Blackpink — Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose — can be seen experimenting with new fashion, styling and choreography as well as conceptual sets.

It was also reported that Pink Venom is the most expensive music video the group’s label, YG Entertainment, has ever produced.

"In terms of our music video, there’s an impactful dance break at the end, and the set is just amazing.

"Our makeup, styling and dance performances are also very impressive and powerful,” Lisa said.

At the time of writing, the Pink Venom music video has reached the 20 million views in just three hours, garnering over a million likes on YouTube.

On Twitter, #PinkVenom is currently trending at number one locally with over two million tweets and counting.

The fierce, anthemic track will act as a prelude to the group’s second studio album, Born Pink which will be dropping on September 16.

The track is composed by producers Teddy Park, R. Tee, 24 and IDO and is described as a blend of hip-hop and traditional Korean instrumentals.

Aside from that, Blackpink will also be kicking off their world tour in October and will visit at least 26 cities through June next year.

Although there’s no confirmation on the venue yet, Blackpink is slated to perform in Malaysia in March next year.