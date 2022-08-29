'The Invitation' cost Sony US$10 million to produce. — Picture via Facebook

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — New Sony horror film The Invitation topped the North American box office this weekend despite extremely weak ticket sales of just US$7 million (RM31.2 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Its estimated total for the Friday-through-Sunday period was the lowest first-place finish in 15 months and came on what Variety called a “catastrophically slow weekend,” as Hollywood’s healthy June and July numbers have dropped off in August.

Fortunately for Sony, The Invitation cost a mere US$10 million to produce. “Reviews are poor,” analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said, “but that isn’t necessarily a deterrent” in the horror genre.

Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty star in the Dracula-inspired tale.

In second, up one spot from last weekend, was Sony’s action-thriller Bullet Train, at US$5.6 million. Brad Pitt stars in the story of a perilous journey on a train overloaded with assassins.

Third place went to action-adventure Beast, from Universal Pictures, at US$4.9 million. Idris Elba stars as a recently widowed man who takes his daughters on safari only to be hunted by a huge rogue lion.

Top Gun: Maverick continued to defy gravity, drawing in US$4.8 million in its 14th week out for a fourth-place finish.

But last weekend’s top film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero from Crunchyroll, seems to have flown into a wall. Its ticket sales dropped 78 per cent from its opening weekend, to a fifth-place showing of just US$4.6 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

DC League of Super-Pets”(US$4.2 million)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (US$2.9 million)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (US$2.7 million)

Thor: Love and Thunder (US$2.7 million)

Where the Crawdads Sing (US$2.3 million) — AFP