Korean celebrity Rain will be coming to Malaysia to perform in a free concert on Aug 27. — Picture via Instagram/ rain_oppa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — After a five years gap, Korean heartthrob Rain is coming to this side of the world again.

This time, the 40-year-old will be appearing in the Betadia Night concert on Aug 27, mStar reported.

To be held at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from 8pm to 11pm, Rain will be joined by two local artistes Andrew Tan and Jes Lee.

Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji Hoon, boasts of a musical career that includes seven albums and 28 singles.

He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album It's Raining in 2004, which spawned the number one single of the same name.

The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

He made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let's Go To School.

In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin in 2009, the latter of which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

As for Tan, he joined the entertainment industry in 2006 after winning the Astro Talent Quest in Malaysia and the TVB International Chinese New Talent Singing Championship in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Lee won the seventh season of TV singing competition One Million Star before moving to Taiwan to further her career.

A check on Betadia's website found the tickets had been fully redeemed.