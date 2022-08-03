Johnny Depp and Amber Heard together at the premiere of 'Black Mass' in London in 2015. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — Over 6,000 pages of newly unsealed court documents from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial revealed even more lurid details about the couple.

Among the most scandalous claims revealed in the documents were lawyers’ discussions over 59-year-old Depp’s alleged erectile dysfunction.

According to Page Six’s review of the documents, Heard’s lawyers argued that Depp’s medical condition may have contributed to his allegedly violent behaviour.

"Though Mr Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” the documents alleged.

In May, Heard, 36, testified in court that Depp had allegedly raped her with a liquor bottle during an argument in March 2015.

Depp’s team sought to exclude this portion of his medical history from trial as it had "marginal or no probative value”, Deadline reported.

Depp had sued ex-wife Heard for an 2018 opinion piece she wrote alleging him of being abusive; Heard then filed a countersuit.

In June, Depp was awarded US$10million (RM44.5mil) in damages, while Heard won US$2 million (RM8.9mil) in damages through her countersuit — both parties are now appealing their verdicts.

The trial saw the former couple accusing each other of abuse and violence, prompting fans to publicly take sides as to who was the ‘real victim’ in the relationship.

The unsealed court documents, revealed over the past weekend, has reignited debate over the case on social media.

The documents were unsealed by American criminal defence lawyer Andrea Burkhart, who crowdsourced the funds needed to obtain the files from fellow Depp supporters.

I received a lot of press inquiries about the files. Here is the statement that I released to everyone who contacted me except Kat Tenbarge, who gets nothing. #unsealed pic.twitter.com/NzxkwP7qbx — Andrea Burkhart ‍ (@aburkhartlaw) August 1, 2022

"Recent wildly inaccurate coverage about these unsealed documents reaffirms the importance of making these materials publicly available so that everyone can evaluate the contents themselves," said Burkhart in a statement she tweeted on Tuesday (Aug 2).

The Daily Beast reported that Heard’s legal team sought to exclude "irrelevant personal matters” from the trial.

These included nude pictures of Heard, her past romantic relationships, and her "brief stint as an exotic dancer” before she met Depp.

According to The Daily Beast, the documents showed that Depp’s legal team had also fought to exclude evidence of "negative social media traffic and purported Russian ‘bot’ campaign regarding Ms Heard.”

Text messages between Depp and Marilyn Manson were also revealed in the documents, where Manson states that he had his own "amber 2.0”.

According to Vanity Fair, Depp’s lawyers successfully argued for barring these texts as evidence, saying that Manson would be used to "smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory”.

Manson is currently suing ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood for claiming that he was sexual abusive during their relationship.