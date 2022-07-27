Shin Ultraman will be arriving in Malaysia this October. — Screencapture via Twitter @shin_ultraman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The biggest film in Japan, Shin Ultraman, is set to premiere in Malaysia.

On Twitter, GSC cinemas confirmed Ultraman's arrival on Malaysian screens come October.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #ShinUltraman is finally coming exclusively to GSC! See you in GSC this 6 October! pic.twitter.com/JoHCViuhw9 — GSC (@GSCinemas) July 26, 2022

The news brought many longtime ‘Ultra-fans’ to rejoice.

Shin Ultraman is a modern re-imagining of the classic 1966 Japanese series Ultraman that has spawned countless spin-offs and sequels.

The film is directed by Shinji Higuchi, the man behind the 2015 live-action Attack on Titan film and written by Hideaki Anno, creator of the Evangelion series.

Shin Ultraman invaded the Japanese box office, earning 4 billion Yen or RM130 million in 45 days, becoming the biggest film in Japan.

Many Malaysian Twitter users are also eagerly anticipating the arrival of the kaiju fighter.

LETS GOOOOOOOI HAVE WAITED FOR THIS DAY TO COME https://t.co/RxZv1ZWqYF — Arcanaic @ ForZeroFor (@arcanaic) July 26, 2022

My day just got whole lot better https://t.co/z78n8id4Mt — Najib Hassan (@najibhassan98) July 26, 2022

Ah, the only movie that I really, really need to see in a cinema this year! https://t.co/wkf5Nb9BLN — Asuka Yanagisawa (@snipergirl_21) July 26, 2022

Shin Ultraman soars into Malaysian cinemas on October 6th.