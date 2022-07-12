Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou's 15th album only scheduled for release on Friday, July 15 but it has received brickbats from social media users. — Picture via Facebook/ 周杰倫 Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou's new album is only scheduled for release on Friday but it is already receiving countless brickbats on social media.

Starting with low ratings on Chinese music review website Douban.com, social media users are now complaining that there are only six new songs in the album Greatest Work of Art, Shanghai Daily reported.

According to the portal, some even went to his Instagram page to leave bad reviews for the album, which is Chou's 15th studio album.

They also claimed Chou had lost his genius and that the album, the first in six years, is not of high quality and that it's insincere.

The album, added the portal, has 12 tracks, including a piano intro, six new songs, and five previously digitally released songs.

While it is a common practice to include old songs in new albums, this was said to have driven social media users up the wall.

In spite of that, a music video of the album that went online last week has taken the internet by storm.

On Weibo, the video was viewed more than 140 million times in one day.

There are more than one billion views on multiple topics about the album.

Meanwhile, on the short-video app Kuaishou, the video is a record-breaking hit, with 150 million views within eight hours.