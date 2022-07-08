Twitter users praised both (left) Grant and Bray for injecting amusement into the UK’s current political crisis. — Pictures via Twitter/ HackedOffHugh, snb19692

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — The closing theme of The Benny Hill Show has become the backdrop tune for the UK’s current political crisis — and it’s partially due to actor Hugh Grant.

As ministerial resignations were being announced yesterday, anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray played Yakety Sax loud enough to be heard in at least one news broadcast.

It turned out that actor Hugh Grant was responsible for the choice of song, which has become a cult classic that developed its own following for being the closing theme of the popular British comedy series that ran from 1955 to 1989.

Tweeting at Bray on Thursday morning, Grant said: "Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?"

A few hours later, Bray responded by posting a video of himself blaring the song near College Green, the public park outside Westminster in London.

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus... College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

The two-minute clip shows Bray amicably standing by his speakers, as nearby onlookers danced along to the tune.

Several onlookers were seen dancing to the music as Bray blasted the song outside the UK parliament. — Screenshot via Twitter/ @snb19692

Twitter users were also amused to hear the song playing in the background of a live news interview with Conservative MP Chris Philip.

INCREDIBLE SCENES“THE BENNY HILL THEME TUNE” IS BEING BLASTED OUT ON SKY NEWS. pic.twitter.com/N06wBwcoZl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 7, 2022

"This is peak Britishness,” said one user.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday afternoon agreed to step down from his post, after over 50 ministers resigned from government in response to his involvement in various ongoing scandals.

Johnson’s resignation announcement at 10 Downing Street itself meanwhile, was set against a backdrop of Bye Bye Boris, a cover version of the Bay City Roller’s Bye Bye Baby.

Crowd behind the gates is booing and blasting a rendition of “Bye Bye Baby” that goes “Bye Bye Boris” drowning out PM Boris Johnson’s resignation speech. Lots of yelling from the public. pic.twitter.com/WTbvLRtQhh — Ashley Burke (@AshleyBurkeCBC) July 7, 2022

Bray is popularly known as "Stop Brexit Man” for his demonstrations against UK’s exit from the European Union, and has earned a reputation for his protest techniques, among which include holding up protest signs behind news presenters during live broadcasts.

Bray’s protest techniques include ‘photobombing’ live news broadcasts with signs critical of the government. — Pictures via Twitter/ @snb19692

According to the Guardian, Bray had his speakers confiscated by police last month, following a controversial new law aimed at stemming "noisy protests”.

Responding to well-wishers on Twitter, Bray said that while he’s currently down to just one speaker, he’ll be getting three new ones delivered on Friday.