The Joint Security Area Escape Room Experience is a treat for fans of the genre and series. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — If you’re a fan of heist films, now here’s the chance to live the experience — by robbing the former North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

With the release of the Korean remake of one of Netflix’s most popular series in Money Heist: Joint Economic Area, the media were invited to the venue of a special immersive experience by Netflix Malaysia.

Will you be able to pull off the heist? — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The location?

The former North Korean embassy, transformed into the Kuala Lumpur branch of the Joint Economic Area (JEA) located at Cawangan Malaysia, No. 7 Jalan Batai in Bukit Damansara.

Visitors will be welcomed into the building with a giant traditional Korean Hahoe mask and an interactive character introduction display.

After suiting up in the infamous red jumpsuit and mask, you will be briefed by the mastermind himself, The Professor.

Visitors will be taken through three rooms that recreate distinct locations of the characters from the show.

The engaging panic room experience. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Racing against time (30 minutes), visitors have to solve a treasure hunt in Tokyo’s room, hack into the JEA system in Rio’s room, and put their puzzle-solving skills to the test in Nairobi’s room.

Upon completion, visitors will unlock access to the final vault room where a large bed of bountiful cash awaits.

The experience will introduce the Korean crew to Malaysia, and serve as a treat for Malaysian fans to join in for the ultimate heist.

If you’ve ever dreamt of sleeping on a bed of cash and flaunting it to your friends on Instagram, now is your chance.

Pull off the heist, just like we did. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The Joint Economic Area is open from Saturday, June 25 until Sunday, July 10, from 6 to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends.

Malaysians who want to #Jointheheist will have to RSVP via an online form here.

No walk-ins will be allowed.

Money Heist: Joint Economic Area which stars Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Hyun-woo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon, tells the story of a group of robbers attempting to pull a heist worth 4 trillion won (RM13 billion) from the mint of a fictional unified Korea.

Money Heist: Joint Economic Area is now available to stream on Netflix.