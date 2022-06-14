KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Malaysian comedian Shuk Sahar has sold his RM1.2 million home in Denai Alam, Selangor after listing it for sale in February.

The former Hot FM radio presenter recently shared an emotional farewell post on his Instagram, bidding the house goodbye with the caption, "better things are coming, Insya Allah".

In the video lasting the duration of just over 50-seconds video, a moving truck can be seen parked at Shuk's driveway with furniture and other items packed up and ready to go.

Shuk confirmed with portal mStar that he was in the midst of finalising the move.

"That's right, I've sold the house. Right now, I am busy packing all the stuff," Shuk said.