KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Tamil superstar Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been postponed worldwide, just two days before its scheduled January 9 release.

KVN Productions, the production team behind the film, confirmed the postponement on Instagram, saying the decision “has not been an easy one for any of us” and promising that the new release date will be announced soon.

It said the delay comes after the film failed to secure clearance from India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love,” KVN added, emphasising that fan support remains its “greatest strength”.

Malik Streams Corporation, the Malaysian distributor, said the local release is also affected and urged fans to await official updates on social media channels.

Fan excitement in Malaysia has been high for months, with TGV Cinemas reporting over 80,000 pre-sold tickets and thousands attending the audio launch at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Vijay’s much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan delayed due to India Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance issues. — Bernama pic

Social media has been flooded with messages of support from fans.

“Whtever happens, we stand by him!” said Instagram user, anusha_fuzzie.

“Quality takes time! We are happy to wait for a masterpiece,” another Instagrammer Anniyanambi216 said.

Nationwide ticket refunds have yet to be announced, but those who purchased tickets at TGV or GSC are advised to stay updated on its respective social media channels.

Dadi Cinema has offered to refund its ticket buyers, with details on its social media pages.