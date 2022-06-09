Chinese reality show 'Back to Field' has come under fire from social media users for using assistants and helpers. — Picture via Facebook/ 湖南卫视 芒果TV

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Chinese reality show Back to Field has come under fire from sharp-eyed social media users who called out the stars for using assistants and helpers in the show.

Now in its sixth season, the show revolves around its stars He Jiong, Lay Zhang, actors Huang Lei and Peng Yuchang and actress Wendy Zhang moving to a rural part of Xiangxi in the Hunan province to experience life in the most basic of ways, like farming and cooking their own food, building their own furniture and cleaning up after themselves, 8 Days reported.

The show won a steady following among viewers, who were delighted to see these stars away from the glitz and glamour of showbiz, all while doing all their chores without the help of their assistants or helpers.

However, things changed recently when a sharp-eyed viewer spotted a lady, who was not part of the cast, cleaning up next to the sink when the camera filmed Huang walking into the kitchen.

Subsequently, a social media user who claimed to stay near where the show is filmed, said her mom had told her two aunties had been hired to wash the dishes.

Following the revelation, viewers began to turn against the show.

A social media user said it explains why the table was clean the next day despite the stars not shown doing the dishes.

"That's why every time [they] finish [their] meals, [they] would go to another room to chat and play games. When they get up the next day, everything is clean and tidy again.”

Although there was no official response from show producers, one of the series directors Zhang Hang Xi wrote on Weibo: "Cleaning lady? Are they talking about me?"