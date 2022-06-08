Madonna reportedly offered Julia Garner to play the role of the pop icon herself. — Pictures via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Ozark star Julia Garner is the top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic of the queen of pop.

In the Variety exclusive revelation, it was also noted that that while it is not yet clear if the 28-year-old actress has formally accepted, Garner's team are reportedly 'considering and expected to accept the offer'.

The 63-year-old Madonna is in the director's chair and has been meticulous in a 'gruelling' audition process of having actors who had to go through a boot camp that included tests on acting, dancing and singing with the pop singer herself.

Other actors who were considered for the role include Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Sky Ferreira, and Bebe Rexha.

Garner has two Primetime Emmy wins for her role in Ozark in 2019 and 2020, with a Golden Globe Award nomination in 2020 as supporting actress.

The role of Madonna, which will be the biggest role to date for Garner to date, will follow the early years of the pop icon's often-controversial rise to fame.

Upon the film's announcement, Madonna said she hoped to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being, trying to make her way in this world."

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.

"There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The Madonna biopic comes after a series of successful music-focused biopics including Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Elton John’s Rocketman and the upcoming Elvis film.

The Madonna film does not yet have a release date or production start date, but with Julia Garner reportedly on board, production is likely to be on its way soon.