Actor Johnny Depp joins musician Jeff Beck (not pictured) on stage during a concert, in Sheffield, Britain May 29, 2022 in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media, May 30, 2022. — Picture from P Donovan via Reuters

LONDON, May 30 — Hollywood star Johnny Depp, awaiting a ruling in a US defamation case involving his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard, turned up on stage at a rock concert in the northern English city of Sheffield yesterday, surprising an unsuspecting crowd.

Depp appeared with English guitarist Jeff Beck to perform a series of music covers, including John Lennon’s Isolation, a track they collaborated on and released in 2020.

Jurors in Virginia deliberating the defamation claims from both Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp and Heard adjourned on Friday without returning a verdict.

They will resume discussions tomorrow after the US Memorial Day holiday.

Depp, 58, sued ex-wife Heard for US$50 million (RM218 million) and argued that she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in an opinion piece she wrote.

Heard, 36, countersued for US$100 million, saying Depp smeared her reputation when his lawyer called her accusations a “hoax”.

Depp fans took to Instagram and Twitter to share their views of the American actor’s performance on stage.

“Johnny is an absolute mad man ... leaves court Friday .. playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday.. with Jeff Beck..mind blown,” Twitter user @OneloveEarth said.

On Instagram, @flokpedals wrote: “Wasn’t expecting this... I thought he was in court but turns out he’s in Sheffield with Jeff Beck.” — Reuters