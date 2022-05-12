Rapper J. Cole surprises long-time fan by attending her college graduation ceremony

Grammy-Award winning rapper J Cole made a surprise appearance at a long-time fan's graduation ceremony in New Jersey on Wednesday. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Grammy-winning rapper J. Cole has made a heartwarming gesture for one of his long-time fans by attending her college graduation ceremony recently.

The Dreamville rapper was seen attending the graduation ceremony at New Jersey’s Rowan University on Wednesday where surprised attendees can be seen sharing photos of his appearance on social media.

As it turns out, Cole was attending the graduation ceremony to see and congratulate his longtime fan, Cierra Bosarge — a die-hard fan whom he had met over a decade ago.

According to portal Complex, Bosarge first spoke to Cole back in 2013 after she called a radio station to express her desire of having J. Cole wish her happy birthday.

Three months later, Bosarge managed to meet her hero in person and also passed him a letter that she wrote prior to their meeting.

“In the letter it says all I went through. With being adopted, my parents were hooked on drugs, in and out of prison.

“At the time, both parents were in prison, so I asked him (J. Cole) if he could come to my (high school) graduation since they can’t,” Bosarge said.

Cole, upon learning the contents of the letter then made a wager with Bosarge saying that he will only attend her high school graduation if she manages to keep her grades up and get into a four-year university which she eventually did.

J. Cole showed up at Bosarge’s high school graduation day to fulfill his promise in 2015.

J. Cole kept his promise 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JEymKJsqAy — Cole (@Jcolevillle) May 11, 2022

Cole once again showed his support to Bosarge by attending her college graduation ceremony yesterday.

Aside from that, J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim Hamad also took to his Twitter page to congratulate Bosarge on her achievement.

Congrats on your accomplishment, you deserve it!! Love to see it. https://t.co/1JGPFski4q — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) May 11, 2022

Bosarge also shared a few snippets of her and the rapper on her Twitter which has garnered over 2,000 likes and been retweeted over 400 times with replies from social media users congratulating her.

“Love this for you. J Cole, what a man!” user Dez replied.

“I’m so happy for you,” replied user Bydell Cocky.

“Damn he really was in it for the long run. I remember him coming to graduation at TWP,” user Bree replied.



