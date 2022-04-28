Madonna breaks up with 28-year-old backup dancer boyfriend after three years of dating

A source said the ‘Material Girl’ singer has been telling friends she is single again. ― Picture via Instagram/Madonna

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― Madonna and her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams, 28, have reportedly called it quits.

The US superstar is said to have told friends she is single again after deciding that things weren’t working out with the backup dancer.

A source told The Sun, “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split.”

“She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

According to the source, things have been on and off between the 63-year-old Queen of Pop and Williams for a while.

Madonna, who regularly shares photos of Williams on Instagram, hasn't been seen with him since January.

“Things have been on and off with Williams for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate.

“They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives,” said the source.

Additionally, the pair spent months together on tour and in lockdown during the pandemic but Williams has since moved out of Madonna’s home.

“With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight.”

The Vogue singer also took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a cryptic story, possibly referring to her breakup.

“Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you God will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go,” the singer posted on Instagram Stories.

Madonna first met the backup dancer in 2015 during her Rebel Heart tour and the pair started dating in 2018.

Despite the public’s comments on the couple’s almost 40-year age gap, Madonna didn’t seem to be bothered.

In 2019, Williams’ dad Drue, 61, said he supported the relationship and didn’t mind that the Take a Bow singer was older than he is.

“She told us she is so much in love with him and that we didn’t have anything to worry about as she was going to take care of him,” Drue said.

During their relationship, Madonna tried to help Williams launch his own music career and also played a part in landing him a lucrative deal with British designer Stella McCartney.

Madonna has mostly dated younger men apart from actor Warren Beatty who is now 85.