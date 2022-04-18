Malaysian singer Ifa Raziah makes appearance with five bodyguards to protect her jewellery

Ifa Raziah took extra measures to ensure safety of her jewellery. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Singer, actress, and businesswoman Ifa Raziah, also known as ‘Miss Diva’, recently turned heads when she appeared at the media launch of Mega Raya Fest 2022 with five bodyguards in tow, guarding her jewellery.

The TV personality is the face behind the Starvendors Mega Raya Festival Events which is bringing over 255 products and brands in booths at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Despite her pricey display of adornments, Ifa admits she does not wear accessories daily, saving them for special occasions and events.

“People make judgments on a person's success by what they own.

“There are people who flaunt their fancy cars, branded goods, and so on.” Ifa says.

“I wear jewellery to show to people I have succeeded in life.

“Arguably it's also a marketing strategy to draw people into the festival.”

She’s unbothered by those who may think the items are fake,

Apart from numerous stalls, Starvendors Mega Raya Fest 2022 which runs from April 22 - 25 will also bring appearances and performances from local celebrities like Datuk AC Mizal, Hairul Azreen, Zarina Zairuddin, and Man Kidal.