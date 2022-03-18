Malaysian football club JDT drops new anthem ‘Pioneers’ featuring Joe Flizzow and Snoop Dogg (VIDEO)

Joe Flizzow and Snoop Dogg collaborate again, this time on JDT's anthem. ― Picture via Instagram/ Joe Flizzow

JOHOR BARU, March 18 ― Football club Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) has released their club’s anthem Pioneers featuring local rapper Joe Flizzow and American hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg.

This is made possible through JDT’s strategic collaboration with Universal Music Southeast Asia and Def Jam Recordings SEA, announced by club owner Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku İsmail Sultan Ibrahim yesterday.

The official music video for Pioneers premiered yesterday while the single itself is available on all music streaming platforms starting today.

In the music video, Joe and Snoop rock JDT’s jerseys along with snippets of JDT players and fans in action.

The video also features JDT’s home ground in the 40,000 capacity Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

According to Kosmo, Tunku Ismail said that JDT is more than just a football club and they’re committed to giving their best for the development of the club.

“JDT is an empire. What I’ve built is not just a normal football club, but it has the aspiration to be known internationally.

“That is the idea behind JDT, for me, it’s a club that is full of inspirational stories.”

Tunku Ismail shared that although many parties were sceptical of JDT at first with some predicting it wouldn’t be able to stay afloat for two years, he has managed to prove otherwise.

He said amongst the most difficult tasks in handling a football club is getting the results and to be able to commercially coexist at the same time.

The JDT new anthem has been viewed over 500,000 times on JDT’s Facebook page and has been shared over 12,000 times.

Snoop Dogg has also shared the music video to his 71 million followers on Instagram with the caption ‘Vision without execution is just a hallucination’.

Snoop’s post has garnered over 200,000 views with over 900 comments from Instagram users awed by the collaboration.

Snoop’s name is also currently trending on Malaysia’s Twitter at number 13 with local social media users still surprised by the collaboration.

“Lmao, this is so freaking random,” tweeted user khalieyf.

“Uncle Snoop in JDT colours? Never thought I would actually see anything like this,” user _khinsheon_ tweeted.

“Well. Can’t say I saw this coming,” tweeted user electreika.

Pioneers is produced by local rapper and producer, SonaOne while the lyrics were inspired from the club itself.

This is not the first time Joe Flizzow has collaborated with Snoop as they had previously worked together on Snoop’s global edition of his Algorithm compilation album.