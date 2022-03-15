Comedian Pete Davidson heading to space with Jeff Bezos’ space travel venture Blue Origin

Pete Davidson will be going to space this March 23. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — US comedian and actor Pete Davidson is amongst six people heading to space on March 23.

According to APNews, the Saturday Night Live star is scheduled to take off on a manned mission to space by billionaire’s Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, who announced Davidson’s involvement on Monday.

Davidson will be the third celebrity to take part on a Blue Origin flight, with the first being Star Trek’s William Shatner back in October, who reached a height of roughly 106 kilometres above earth on the 10-minute expedition.

Former American football star and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan was the second celebrity to take flight with Blue Origin in December while Bezos himself was the first to fly on the company’s first passenger flight last July.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the March 23 flight will be Blue Origin’s fourth manned mission under its New Shepard programme.

Each astronaut will be given a postcard for them to carry to space on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose Postcards to Space Programmes gives students access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets.

Aside from Davidson, other passengers are angel investor Marty Allen; Spacekids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her husband, Marc Hagle; entrepreneur and teacher, Jim Kitchen and former Nasa Manager, George Nield.

Pete Davidson is currently in the limelight for his budding relationship with Kim Kardashian and feud with her ex-husband, Kanye West.