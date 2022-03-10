Chris Hemsworth funds private helicopter flights to send aid to flood victims in Australia (VIDEO)

Chris Hemsworth is funding helicopter flights to send aid to areas affected by floods. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Actor Chris Hemsworth is doing his part to help as Australia battles one of its worst floods.

The 38-year-old Thor actor has funded private helicopter flights to reach isolated residents of New South Wales (NSW) devastated Northern Rivers region.

The Australian, who is filming in Prague, provided funds for privately operated choppers to drop supplies to people in need following the catastrophic floods, news.com.au reported.

It has been estimated that there have been more than 50 drop-offs to people isolated by floodwaters in two days.

Drop-offs handled by air charter company Avmin included deliveries of food in New Italy, NSW, to 10 adults and four babies who had not eaten in 12 hours.

Avmin air charter specialists chief executive Paul O’Brien said Hemsworth told the company to continue with the efforts and to keep him posted.

“He obviously feels a bit hopeless at the moment because he’s away in Prague filming, so he’s desperate to get back and do something."

“But this is just his way of trying to find ways he can assist.”

He said numerous missions had been run for food, water, fuel for generators, baby formula, baby nappies and clothing.

“It’s been very beneficial and that is all privately funded through himself and other people, but the majority of it through (Hemsworth).”



