HK celebrity couple Him Law, Tavia Yeung change Chinese names for sake of daughter's happiness

Hong Kong celebrity couple Him Law and Tavia Yeung decided to change their Chinese names for the sake of their daughter's happiness. — Picture via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Hong Kong celebrity couple Him Law and Tavia Yeung have decided to change their Chinese names for the sake of their eldest daughter’s happiness.

Law, who was originally known as Luo Zhongqian before changing it to Luo Ziyi, said he had sought the services of a feng shui master to name their daughter Luo Yixin, Ming Pao reported.

“The master said if we want our daughter to have a better life, the parents should also co-operate, hence we decided to change our names,” he reportedly said.

Law said fans have known them for their previous names and the decision to change to a new name was a difficult one.

“But we decided to change for the sake of our daughter’s happiness,” he added.

Besides Yixin, the couple also has a son that was born in December.

Law and Yeung is not the first celebrity couple to change their names.

Fellow celebrity Jordan Chan forked out HK$1 million (RM533,874) to have his Chinese name changed from Chan Siu Chun to Chan Tai Chuen in the hopes of improving his luck.

Chan also had the name of his wife, Cherrie Ying, 38, and their two sons Jasper, eight, and “Hoho”, one, changed.

While the names of the two boys were not revealed, Ying is said to have changed her name to Chan Din Yim Yee, whose stage name is Ying Choi Yi.

The “Din” in her new name is believed to be from her maiden name, Ding Man.