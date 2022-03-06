TGV says sorry after ‘The Batman’ showing restarted 45 minutes in, offers refund

The ordeal is being shared on Twitter with Malaysians and movie fans online calling out the company’s actions, especially for a three-hour movie. — Pic via Twitter/TGVCinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — TGV Cinemas has today apologised after viewers at its Vivacity Megamall outlet in Kuching, Sarawak had their blockbuster film The Batman restarted after it was shown for around 45 minutes.

A spokesman for the company told Malay Mail the company is aware of the incident and is currently investigating the matter.

“We definitely do not cater to people coming in late, this is not the standard practice. We’re investigating the matter as we speak. It could have been a technical issue and maybe the message wasn’t conveyed properly.

“We want to compensate our patrons who were affected by this, no questions asked. We will issue two complimentary tickets for any movie. All they need is to send their proof of purchase to [email protected],” the spokeman told Malay Mail.

A patron called Fazillah Raduan had posted on social media his experience yesterday where 45 minutes into the latest film in the DC Comics franchise, a staff member came in and told the hall the movie would restart from the beginning.

The staff member, when asked, allegedly told the hall it was because some new customers just came in.

The ordeal is being shared on Twitter with Malaysians and movie fans online calling out the company’s actions, especially for a three-hour movie.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, with star Robert Pattinson in the titular role alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.