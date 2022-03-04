After years of trying for a child, local celebrity Mizz Nina opens up about adopting a baby with hubby, Noh Salleh

Local celebrity couple Mizz Nina and Noh Salleh revealed that they have adopted a child and have been taking care of him the past three months. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Shazrina Azman

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Local celebrity couple Mizz Nina and Noh Salleh revealed that they have adopted a child and have been taking care of him for the past three months.

Mizz Nina or her real name Shazrina Azman posted on Instagram that they were grateful for the baby boy named Musa, as they had waited years for the moment.

“It has been a long journey to get to where we are today.

“Through years of IUI’s (Intrauterine insemination), IVF’s (In-Vitro-Fertilisation), operations, Allah has granted us this sweet baby through other means, and it was all meant to be,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Mizz Nina also revealed that it took her over a year to prepare herself for the adoption and the idea was initiated by her husband himself who did not mind if Musa couldn’t bear Noh’s name as his last name.

This is because in Islamic laws, the adopted child must use a last name such as Abdullah or other names of Allah and not the adoptive father’s name.

Besides that, Mizz Nina and Noh, who have taken part in various humanitarian efforts, also said that their past humanitarian trips was also the reason for their decision.

“There are so many babies and children out there without one or both parents, without the means or a place they can call home with a family who loves them.

“Opening up my heart for this life changing event was not easy and I had constantly made du’a to Allah to expand my heart and make space in it, for me to let go of my insecurities and trust in Him, His plan, His way.

“Alhamdulilah, with baby Musa, my heart, soul, mind and body are ready to take him in,” Mizz Nina said.

She added that both her and Noh are loving the roller-coaster ride of being first-time parents.

Mizz Nina’s post has garnered over 200,000 likes with over 7,000 comments from friends and fans sharing their well wishes for the couple and Musa.

Mizz Nina and Noh tied the knot on July 1 back in 2011 and just a couple of years later, she quit singing after performing the Hajj and has become a fashion designer, a vocal coach as well as a motivational speaker.