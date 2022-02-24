K-pop kings BTS get global music crown for second year running

BTS poses at the carpet during arrivals ahead of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, in Inglewood, California, US, December 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Feb 24 — K-pop superstars BTS were named the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year today, making them the first act to win the award two years running.

The seven-member boy band has led a global K-pop craze since 2013 with their upbeat songs and dances, building a huge and loyal fan base around the world.

Last year, their singles Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe, a joint release with Coldplay, all topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

They continued to enjoy success at home in South Korea and their Japanese-language greatest hits album, BTS, THE BEST, topped Japan’s Oricon Year End Album Chart at the close of 2021, the first for a non-domestic act in 37 years, IFPI said.

“By performing in three different languages, they demonstrate their extraordinarily unique global appeal,” Frances Moore, chief executive of the IFPI music industry body, said in a statement.

“Their dynamic and passionate fan base has helped to make them the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years.”

The IFPI award is calculated according to a music act’s performance across digital and physical formats.

American singer Taylor Swift came in at no. 2 in the IFPI Global Artist Chart, also for the second year in a row, followed by British star Adele in third place. — Reuters