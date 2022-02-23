Malaysian King of Pop Jamal Abdillah welcomes fifth child at 63 (VIDEO)

Jamal and his wife welcomed baby Iskandar Rayyan Yamani yesterday. ― Pictures via Instagram/Jamal Abdillah

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 ― Malaysian King of Pop Datuk Jamal Abdillah, 63, became a father for the fifth time yesterday.

The baby boy named Iskandar Rayyan Yamani weighed 2.84kg and was delivered via surgery at a private hospital in Shah Alam at 2.27pm.

Both baby and mother are doing well.

Jamal took to Instagram to announce the baby’s birth.

“Alhamdulilah, my son is born. I pray that you will be a good son,” the singer wrote.

Iskandar is Jamal and Datin Zai Izzati Khiruddin’s, 27, third child ― the couple tied the knot on April 6, 2017.

This is Jamal’s fourth marriage.

Besides Iskandar, they have two other children Nur Azura Yamani, three and El Isaac Yamani, two.

Jamal's eldest child, Osama Yamani, 21, was born out of his marriage from his ex-wife Noraina Mohd Yusof.

The singer also has another son, Zaki Yamani, 16, from his third marriage.

According to mStar, Jamal and his wife chose the special date of February 22 (22.02.2022) for his fifth child to be born but said it would depend on doctors’ advice and his wife’s health.

The Kekasih Awal dan Akhir singer said becoming a father again in his 60s was never an issue.

Jamal, whose real name is Jamal Ubaidullah Mohd Ali, told Astro Awani that waking up in the middle of the night to prepare milk or change diapers isn’t a burden.

“I’m ready to repeat that routine to help my wife take care of the baby.

“In fact, I’m used to it because I got back into caring for small children three years ago, in 2019 and 2020.

“This year, God has given us another baby so I’m used to it,” he said.

Jamal said he is at a time in his life where he can spend more time with his family.

“My focus right now is on my family. I’m happy and thankful with the blessings that my wife and I have,” he said.

Jamal added that he always wanted a big family which was made known to Zai.

“My wife gave me the green light to grow our family but on the condition that we space out the age gap,” he said.