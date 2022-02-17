Why are The Ting Tings back in the news? (VIDEO)

Jules De Martino (left) and Katie White form the British duo The Ting Tings. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 17 ― After Abba, it's another group that is back on the scene and, once again, it's thanks to TikTok! The song That's Not My Name by the Ting Tings is generating buzz on the social network. A trend that has gone around the world thanks to certain celebrities. Here's the story.

This song That's Not My Name was a hit back in 2008. Now, 14 years later, it's trending again on streaming platforms like Spotify. And the Ting Tings owe this resurgence in popularity entirely to TikTok. Their song has helped launch a new trend on the Chinese social network. To date, the song has been used in over 1.4 million videos on TikTok.

In particular it's a slew of celebrities who have been having fun with this new trend. Using as a basis the lyrics of the song, which lists several names followed by That's not my name, they have compiled the names of the roles they have played in series or movies. It's a trend being buoyed by top celebrities from the world of movies like Drew Barrymore, Jessica Chastain and Dwayne Johnson as well as by singers like Shakira and Christina Aguilera who have detailed several aspects of their career in this format.

A publicity bonanza for the British group who did not expect to be storming the TikTok charts. Not unhappy with the viral bump in popularity, the Ting Tings intend to use this renewed popularity to promote their next album. A phenomenon that shows once again the impact that TikTok can have in the music world. ― ETX Studio