Malaysian singer Nubhan Ahamad delighted wife finally opens own dental practice in Seremban

Nubhan and wife Afifah's clinic will be open soon to the public. — Picture via instagram/nubhan.ahamad

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — Singer Nubhan Ahamad delightedly announced that his wife’s dream of having her own dental clinic in Seremban’s Sendayan has finally come true.

“My wife’s dream has finally been fulfilled after waiting for so long — and with proper planning throughout the years.

“I’m glad she’s ready to take on the responsibility of having her own clinic after enhancing her knowledge in the field of dentistry,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nubhan, 36, also told Harian Metro that his wife, dentist Afifah Tawfek even went to learn under a specialist in Johor and has some experience working under the government service to enhance her dentistry knowledge.

The Kisah Kasih singer added that it wasn’t easy to manage the opening of the clinic, but he had managed to seek help from his sister-in-law and her husband.

As to the capital needed to open the clinic, Nubhan revealed that he did have to put in quite a huge sum but was glad that he managed to have some savings.